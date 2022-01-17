Victor Osimhen returned to action for Napoli on Monday, January 17, in a Serie A clash with Bologna.

The Nigerian forward was injured against Inter Milan on November 21, 2021, in a clash with Milan Skriniar.

Osimhen, first named in the Super Eagles to the Nations Cup in Cameroon had to pull out when he contacted Co-19 for the second time in December.

He returned to Napoli to continue his rehabilitation and made a welcome return in the 71st minute, replacing Dries Mertens as Napoli took all three points courtesy of a double from Mexican forward Hirving Lozano.

Lozano scored in the 20th and 43rd minutes to help solidify Napoli’s third position on the Serie A table.

Before the match, Luciano Spaletti was asked how happy he was that Osimhen and Zielinski were back in the team and he said, “I am pleased to have my squad available if not always almost always.

“Because it is from the quality of the whole squad that you can come out as a strong team and then there are characteristics and you can hardly find them in other players, so it is a quality that we would like to have always available. Having them with us today gives serenity to the whole team.”

Osimhen sported a face mask and he achieved one dribble and one shot in the 19 minutes of his return to action.

AC Milan lost 2-1 to Spezia, also on Monday night, to miss the chance to go above Inter Milan into first place though the defending champions have a game in hand.

Inter Milan leads Serie A with 50 points from 21 matches followed by AC Milan with 48 from 22 matches, and Napoli in third with 46 points from 22 matches.