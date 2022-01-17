Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has given assurances that his team will gun for the maximum three points against Guniea Bissau on Wednesday at the ongoing African Cup Nations.

With six points already in the kitty, the Super Eagles can afford to draw against the Wild Dogs in their final Group D tie or even lose without fearing for their place in the Round of 16.

However, coach Eguavoen has declared he wants his team to maintain the winning momentum that has seen them conquer seven-time champions Egypt and Sudan.

He said: “It is important for us to sustain the winning mentality while we keep our heads on our shoulders. Just as I told the boys after the match against Egypt, we are yet to win anything here except points.

“Guinea Bissau need the three points because they have only one so far and we must be prepared for a massive fight.

“If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology. We will go for the three points,” Eguavoen assured.

Guinea Bissau played a barren draw against Sudan in their first match, losing a penalty awarded to them late in the game.

They narrowly lost their second game thanks to a Mohamed Salah goal in a match they gave their all and even felt they should have been awarded an equalizer that was cancelled late in the encounter.

“With a little more luck, they could have beaten Sudan and could have drawn with Egypt. That is the kind of opposition we face on Wednesday. Nobody will tell me they’re pushovers,” added Eguavoen.

Eguavoen remains the only manager to have coached Nigeria to win all three matches in the group phase of the AFCON since 1963 and he will be keen to repeat the enviable feat in Cameroon once more.