Captain Ahmed Musa is staying true to his word that he would be fully supportive of the Super Eagles regardless of the role he gets to play in Cameroon.

The fleet-footed winger has been offered a bit-part role so far at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament but that has not dampened his morale.

Completely overlooked in the game against Egypt, Musa came in as a second-half substitute against Sudan and after hailing the team spirit evident in the present Eagles setup, he shared a video of their celebration in the dressing room.

He wrote: Tonight’s game was nothing short of great team spirit with a common goal in mind- WINNING! Cheers to more wins ahead

Already, Musa has hinted this would be the last AFCON tournament he would be participating in.

“This is the last Africa Cup of Nations for me, and I thank God for all that I have achieved,” Musa told reporters in Garoua just before the game against Egypt.

“We have a good team, and we are going to compete for the title with whatever it takes.”

The 29-year-old was a member of the all-conquering 2013 class of the Super Eagles.

However, non-qualification for the 2015 and 2017 AFCON editions means Musa is only attending a third continental tournament in Cameroon.

The Eagles staged a return in 2019 in Egypt, where they settled for bronze.

With the Super Eagles already through to the second round of the 2021 AFCON, it would not be surprising to see Coach Austin Eguavoen naming a ‘weaker’ team for the last group game on Wednesday against Guinea Bissau, with Musa getting more playing time also.

It is worthy to note that the captains of Nigeria’s last two AFCON-winning teams, Joseph Yobo and Stephen Keshi, played reduced roles in those triumphs, a development Musa does not mind, provided he would lift the trophy in February.