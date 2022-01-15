After overcoming Egypt in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are looking to soar into Round 16 on Saturday when they take on Sudan.

With the three points already in the kitty, Coach Austin Eguavoen’s men are guaranteed not just a place in the Round of 16 but also a possible top finish in Group D if they overcome Sudan.

Unlike Egypt who are familiar foes, this is only the third time Nigeria will be facing Sudan at the AFCON with the last coming 46 years ago.

Going by the feelers in camp, coach Eguavoen is likely to stick with the same starting 11 against the Pharaohs though he may spring a surprise with one or two changes, especially the below-average Samuel Chukwueze.

Saturday’s Group D match between Nigeria and Sudan is slated for 5 pm at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 5 pm.

LIVE

There are no changes to the starting 11. Coach Augustine Eguavoen keeps faith with the 11 players that started against Egypt last Tuesday.

Maduka Okoye: Ola Aina, Willian Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi; Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi

The two teams are on the pitch and the national teams are rendering their national anthems with the Super Eagles first taking their turn

While Nigeria is sticking to the same set of players that played their opening group game, Sudan has made a change to their own team

Kickoff… Sudan get the game underway

GOAL .. Chukwueze gives the Eagles a quick lead

Joe Aribo provided a good ball in the box that the Villarreal man slotted in from close range.

Sudan win a free-kick inside their own half

Chance for Sudan but the move flagged as offside

Yasin wins a corner kick for Sudan after his run was truncated by Troost-Ekong

Coach Austin Eguavoen is on his feet charging on his players

15 minutes gone Nigeria 1-0 Sudan

Chukwueze with a missed chance but he does well to track back to recover possession for the Eagles

Midfield General, Wilfred Ndidi wins a free kick for Nigeria by the centre circle

Nigerian fans quite vocal inside the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Despite being one of the pioneers of the Afcon competition in 1957, this match is Sudan’s 26st match in the Africa Cup of Nations’ history

Chance… Iheanacho finds Awoniyi in the box but the Union Berlin man has seen his shot well blocked

Many would have expected more goals by now from the Super Eagles after racing into the lead inside just three minutes

Sudan’s Musab being attended to by the medics on the pitch

Nigeria and Sudan are meeting for the third time at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it’s their first encounter at the tournament for 46 years. Sudan won the first match 4-0 in the 1963 group phase whilst Nigeria won the second 1-0 in 1976.

A couple of chances for Nigeria but Sudan escape unhurt after the goal mouth scramble

The Sudan keeper gets a knock on his nose after his desperate moves to deny Nigeria a second goal

40 Minutes Nigeria 1-0 Sudan

Nigeria have won 10 of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.

Barely two minutes to half time, Nigeria still looking to extend their one-goal lead

Chukwueze wins a free kick for Nigeria in a promising position

GOAL… Iheanacho takes the free-kick and Awoniyi with the final touch its 2-0 for Nigeria

Three minutes added time

HALF TIME : Nigeria 2-0 Sudan

Second half underway in Garoua

Alex Iwobi in for Chukwueze

Goal.. Third goal for Nigeria as Moses Simon makes it 3-0

Acrobatic display by Moses after getting his goal



Last-ditch defending denies Zaidu Sanusi what could have been Nigeria’s fourth goal

Free kick for Sudan but Okoye makes an easy catch off