After being knocked out of the FA Cup just a few days ago by Nottingham Forest, Arsenal’s yo-yo form was on display on Thursday night as the Gunners rebounded to hold Liverpool to a barren draw in the League Cup despite being a man down for 71 minutes.

Despite losing Granit Xhaka in the 24th minute for a straight red card after felling Diogo Jota who was through on goal, Arsenal put up an impressive defensive display, led by Ben White, to thwart Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final encounter at Anfield on Thursday night.

Xhaka, with his fifth red card in his Arsenal career, looked to have no other choice than to prevent the Portuguese from giving Liverpool the lead after 24 minutes. The Switzerland captain was restored to the starting 11 after contacting COVID-19, but his teammates held on to give them every chance of going through to the final to face Chelsea at Wembley on February 27.

Arsenal are the first side to stop Liverpool scoring in a game at Anfield across all competitions this season. And they did it with 10-men for 71 minutes. 💪 pic.twitter.com/fjZxm4GtDm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2022

The Gunners were resolute and kept Liverpool at bay, even if Takumi Minamino should have won it late on, to ensure it is all to play for at the Emirates next week Thursday.

Arsenal on more than one occasion at Anfield in recent seasons crumbled like a pack of cards, and Liverpool were once again on the front foot from the blast of the whistle for Thursday’s tie.

Ben White nearly turned an Andy Robertson cross into his own net in the first half that could have been the opening goal for Liverpool

Cedric Soares was forced off after ten minutes, unable to recover from an injury sustained in the opening seconds, but it was an exit of a different kind that left Arsenal ripping up their game-plan.

Bukayo Saka had some bright moments on the counter straight after the break, but Arsenal’s primary focus was unsurprisingly on getting bodies behind the ball. With the barren draw, the second game is still widely open and can go either way with no away goals rule in place.