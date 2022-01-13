After nine 1-0 victories on Matchday 1 at AFCON2021, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions opened the goals gate with a 4-1 demolition of Ethiopia at the start of Matchday 2.

The Lions have now scored six goals in two matches and have the leading goal scorer in their ranks in Vincent Aboubakar.

Aboubakar scored twice, to add to his opening day brace against Burkina Faso, to help Cameroon to a convincing win despite an initial setback when they went down to an early fourth-minute goal from Dukele Dawa Hotessa.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions were behind for all of four minutes as they hit back with an equaliser in the eighth minute through a powerful header from Karl Toko Ekambi.

Aboubakar was involved as it was his powerful drive parried by Teklemariam Shanko. The rebound fell to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who crossed to the far post for Ekambi to power home.

The Ethiopians, at this stage, were not cowed and apart from the physical dominance of the Lions, went toe-to-toe with the five-time AFCON champions. In the 24th minute, Amanuel Gebremichael tried his luck from outside the box, but the effort was parried to an onrushing Hotessa. He couldn’t sort out his legs on time to direct the rebound on goal.

The Ethiopians threatened the Cameroon goal on fast counters, but they missed getting the go-ahead goal and the first half ended 1-1.

Aboubakar was not to be denied as he got on the end of a flighted cross from right-back Collins Fai in the 53rd minute to give Cameroon the lead. Two soon became three, as two minutes later, the Lions’ captain got on the end of a cross from the right by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

That made it 3-1 to Cameroon and four goals for Aboubakar in two games. Ekanbi then got his second when he cut in from the left flank, leaving two Ethiopian defenders for dead, before sliding his shot across the despairing dive of Shanko.

Coach Toni Conceição decided to give deserved rests to his goal scorers. Ignatius Ganago came on for Ekanbi in the 70th minute while Stephane Bahoken came on for Aboubakar in the 79th minute.

Cameroon now leads Group A with six points and are almost assured a place in the second round. Cape Verde and Burkina Faso will slug it out later to keep pace with the Lions.