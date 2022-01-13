The management of the Nigerian professional football side, Heartland Football Club, has appealed to the football governing body to grant her days to solve the non-payment issue facing the club.

This is not the first allegation of non-payment of emoluments levelled at Heartland.

Their former coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu accused the Owerri-based side of owing him wages and bonuses during the 2020/2021 season. In February 2021, Ilechukwu revealed he was being owed five months’ salary and a sign-on fee of N1.5 million.

A letter written by Heartland to the governing body read: “We are in receipt of the letter dated the 7th of January 2022 on the above subject matter. And in reply thereof, we state that the pending issue of non-payment has been positively addressed and consequently been resolved.

The club, however, appealed for 14 days to make amendments. “We appeal for the grace 14 days for us to do the needful and as well show good fate.”

Heartland are in ninth place with seven points after five matches in the NEW NPFL season.