While initial reports suggested Kenneth Omeruo may be doubtful for the next Super Eagles’ game against Sudan, the defender appears to have recovered from the injury he copped against Egypt on Tuesday.

The Leganes of Spain defender was one of Nigeria’s top performers in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Egypt but he was stretched out injured in the second half and replaced by Semi Ajayi.

On his social media accounts on Wednesday, Omeruo hailed the fantastic win over the Pharaohs and added that the focus is already on the next match.

He wrote: “3 points, Cleansheet we Focus on the next game…”

Having failed to complete the game against Egypt, Omeruo was scheduled to undergo further medical tests on Wednesday to ascertain the extent of his injury.

However, sources from the Eagles camp in Garoua said the one-time Chelsea signing had a separate session with the physio this morning before joining his teammate for the traditional recovery session.

In the event Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen opts not to risk Omeruo against Sudan, he can count on Ajayi or Chidozie Awaziem for the second Group D game.

The Super Eagles will be up against Sudan on January 15 and then Guinea-Bissau, four days after.

This is the third AFCON tournament Omeruo will be attending since he made his debut at Nations Cup in 2013 when Nigeria lifted the title for the third time in South Africa.

That heroic fate was achieved under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi, a man Omeruo fondly referred to as ‘father’. Omeruo, with 55 caps is one of the most experienced Eagles’ players in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s tie marked Nigeria’s 94th match at the Africa Cup of Nations, and her 51st win, having drawn 22 matches and lost 21.

On their part, it was Egypt’s 101st match at the AFCON, during which they have won 57 matches, drawn 17, and lost 27. The Pharaohs were unbeaten in AFCON group stage matches since 2004.