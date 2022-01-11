The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to commence their campaign at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s men have their work well cut out as they will start their campaign against the most successful team in AFCON history, the Pharaohs of Egypt.

While the Pharaohs already boast of seven titles to their name, the Eagles are just eyeing a fourth AFCON title in Cameroon

Despite the Eagles lacklustre preparations that culminated in some high profile withdrawals, the Nigeria national team is still expected to match the North Africans squarely.

As stated by CAF, only three other fixtures are more popular than Nigeria vs Egypt fixtures; a clear indication that these two know themselves well enough.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the Nigeria vs Egypt match.

The venue is the 30,000-capacity Stade Roumdé Adjia in the northern Cameroonian town of Garoua and the kick-off is 5 p.m.

Nigeria’s starting lineup: Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho; Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Simon

Egypt: Mohamed Al-Shennawi – Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Hegazi, Mahmoud ‘El-Wensh’ Hamdy, Ahmed Fatouh – Mohamed Elneny, Hamdi Fathy, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan, Mohamed Salah – Mostafa Mohamed.

The two teams are on the pitch and the national anthems have now been rendered with the Super Eagles first taking their turn

Kickoff in Garoua… Egypt get the game underway

Super Eagles with the first throw in

Awoniyi charges the Egypt defence

The Pharaohs survive that early scare

The first five minutes appears evenly balanced so far

Moses Simon with a good run on the left hand side

Injury blow for Egypt as they are forced to pull out Akram Tawfik for Mohamed Abdel Monem

The Super Eagles are bossing the game for now as they seek an opening for the first goal

Okoye makes dash out for a save as Egypt attempts a counter attack

Ola Aina with a long throw into the Egypt half still goalless after the first 20 minutes