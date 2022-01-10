Musa, while speaking at the prematch conference for Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated Group D clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt reiterated his desire to bow out on a high.

Though he was a member of the all-conquering 2013 class of the Super Eagles, non-qualification for the 2015 and 2017 AFCON editions means Musa is only attending a third continental tournament in Cameroon.

The Eagles staged a return in 2019 in Egypt, where they settled for bronze.

“This is the last Africa Cup of Nations for me, and I thank God for all that I have achieved,” Musa told reporters in Garoua on Monday.

“We have a good team, and we are going to compete for the title with whatever it takes.”

While it appears Musa will be limited to a bit-part role with the Super Eagles going forward, he has promised to do his very best whenever he is called upon.

“Whenever I play for the national team, I do my best because it is a great honour, especially to be the captain,” the Eagles skipper assured.

Before going to Cameroon, Musa had given similar assurances on how supportive he would be for the team, even if he does not get regular playing time.

He said: ”Everyone knows me. Even when we qualified for the 2018 World Cup, most of the qualifiers I didn’t play but from the bench, you could see the support I was giving the players.

“So for me, it’s just to back the team no matter what. Whether I play or not it doesn’t bother me because I know with my support, we can go places.”

The captain of Nigeria’s last two AFCON-winning teams, Joseph Yobo and Stephen Keshi, played reduced roles in those triumphs, a development Musa does not mind, provided he would lift the trophy in February.