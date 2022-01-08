The Confederation of African Football and the Local Organizing Committee on Saturday morning formally received three-time champions Nigeria to the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament is taking place in the Republic of Cameroon from 9th January – 6th February.

A formality, but nonetheless an important part of a team’s programme on arrival at a major football championship, the Team Arrival Meeting covers several areas of a team’s preparedness and opens a window on what is expected of any delegation while still at the competition.

On Saturday, CAF’s General Coordinator for the Garoua Centre, Titus Kunamuene led the meeting which covered media, medical, marketing, integrity, team kits, and matchday operations.

Nigeria’s Leader of Delegation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau expressed the contingent’s satisfaction with the reception accorded it at the airport on arrival Wednesday night, while commending the Confederation of African Football for the hospitality so far.

He assured that the Nigeria team will display a high level of discipline during the championship.

Kunamuene expressed delight that the Super Eagles are happy with their accommodation and other logistics provided.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor then presented relevant documents of players and officials for scrutiny by the CAF team.

Nigeria will take on seven-time champions Egypt, Sudan, and debutants Guinea Bissau in the group phase of their 19th appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua the venue for all their matches.

In 18 previous appearances at the AFCON, Nigeria has made 15 podium appearances.