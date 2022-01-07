This looks like a new slate for some players called up for the Nations Cup beginning in Cameroon on Sunday.

With the new Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, on the sidelines, but watching on in Cameroon, five players in the 28-man squad will give their all to cement a place in the Super Eagles squad from now on.

Two of the five – Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Nwakali – were named in the original 28-man list but, the other three-Henry Onyekuru, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Semi Ajayi came in through the back door after four players had to be delisted because of injuries and country-club wrangle.

Now, these five have a chance – if they get playing time – to convince the incoming Super Eagles gaffer they have something to offer the team, especially in those very important two-legged qualifiers for Qatar 2022 in March.

Henry Onyekuru – 15 caps; 2 goals

Five years ago, Onyekuru was being mentioned in the same breath as Kylian Mbappe-absurd, but true. They have almost the same physique, speed and style of play. A graduate of the Aspire Academy, the 24-year-old was tipped for great things.

After shining with KAS Eupen in Belgium, he made the move to the English side Everton, but he did not play a minute at Goodison before they shipped him to Anderlecht and then to Galatasaray where he enjoyed some success.

Especially at Galatasaray in the 2018/19 season, he helped Gala secure the Super Lig title, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

But, since then, it has been downhill, even though he made a move to Monaco valued at about $15 million in 2019. Onyekuru has scored just six league goals in his time at Monaco, Galatasaray, and Olympiacos in the last three seasons.

He failed to make the squad to the last World Cup by millimetres and if not for injuries and absences, will not be in Cameroon preparing for the Nations Cup.

He will not be a starter in Cameroon, but if he can rewind to his time at Eupen whenever Augustine Eguavoen calls on him, he will catch Peseiro’s eye and maybe get another chance with the Eagles.

Tyronne Ebuehi – 10 Caps; 0 Goals

If it were just skillset and composure that is used to judge the candidates for the full-back positions in the Super Eagles, Ebuehi would be No.1.

The Netherlands-born defender is a classy player who has been bedevilled with bad luck from injuries. The 26-year-old looks to have found a home with Venezia in Serie A, where this season, he has made 12 appearances.

Ebuehi was a part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and played 44 minutes against Iceland, the only match the Eagles won. Ebuehi is seeking to get ahead of Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, and the injured Shehu Abdullahi. A composed showing devoid of injury could give him the edge in Cameroon.

Kelechi Nwakali – 0 Caps; 0 Goals

The captain of the victorious Golden Eaglets squad to the 2015 U-17 FIFA, Nwakali, has been talked up as the new successor to the Okocha throne. Unfortunately, his club career has not helped bring that prediction to pass.

We made All the Right Noises when he signed for Arsenal in 2015, but his professional career was looking forlorn and more of a journeyman’s until he joined Huesca in 2020.

His performance against Atletico Madrid makes the mouth salivate and many will be praying that the real Nwakali shows up in Cameroon.

Now 23, and playing regularly in Spain’s second tier, but yet to make a full debut for the national side, he has the appropriate opportunity to use the national team to re-spark his career.

Noted for silky body movements, long passes, and long-range shots, he could yet be the answer to the elusive No.10 all Nigerian football fans have been craving since Austin Okocha’s retirement.

Semi Ajayi – 15 Caps; 0 Goals

Ajayi was almost a permanent fixture under the departed Gernot Rohr at one point, but suddenly his role was gazumped despite the ability to play both in central defence and in central midfield. The West Bromwich Albion defender has seen quality action with the Baggies in the Championship this season and comes ready to grab this lifeline.

The 28-year-old has been given another chance, especially with a new coach on the sidelines, to win his place back in a defence that is seriously lacking pace and passing ability.

Taiwo Awoniyi – 1 Cap; 0 Goals

Despite a good scoring season, Awoniyi is still not on the front page of candidates for the No.9 position in the Super Eagles. But there is now every possibility he will lead the line against Egypt, at least, in the enforced absences of the injured Victor Osimhen and club-tied Odion Ighalo.

Many people do not remember that Awoniyi was a part of that victorious 2013 U-17 team that also included Kelechi Iheanacho.

Awoniyi is tall, fast and powerful; characteristics that make him the perfect foil, with the ability to run the channels if required.

He is Nigeria’s top scorer in the top five European leagues, having scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for Union Berlin this season.

Awoniyi may not knock Osimhen directly off the No.9 perch, but he can become the second-best choice if the goals flow in Cameroon.