Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as the player with the most nominations for the 2021 Nigeria Pitch Awards.
The Napoli striker, who will miss the action at the African Cup of Nations starting this weekend in Cameroon, will be competing for honours in three categories.
The 23-year-old was nominated in the Striker of the Year category alongside Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu– who contributed a great deal to his club’s triumph in the Belgian Cup for the 2020–21 campaign.
Osimhen for his philanthropic gestures is also nominated for the Sam Okwaraji Award alongside Asisat Oshoala and NFF First Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.
The last nomination for Osimhen is in the King of Pitch category where he would be battling the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and the Onuachu again for the top diadem.
In some of the other categories, reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala will slug it out with Gift Monday and Uchenna Kalu for the Queen of the Pitch award.
A photo finish is expected in the Goalkeeper of the Year category where all three Super Eagles shot stoppers; Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi have all been nominated.
Speaking on the 2021 awards, President, Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, explained that the journey to the eighth edition of the awards “is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to create and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators and football lovers and supporters.”
“In continuing with this vision to offer more to improve sports in Nigeria, we are pleased to announce an annual symposium on sports.
“The symposium, which will precede the annual Award Ceremony, will attract local and international speakers. Our vision is to make the gathering a unique opportunity to renew and re-focus national attention on sports in Nigeria and open up avenues for administrators to harness the opportunities sports provide. We will outline more details of this project in the coming months,” he stated.
READ ALSO: Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organisers set to announce nominees
The Nigeria Pitch Award which is the country’s longest-running football award and it is fully endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation.
Nigeria Pitch Awards Nominees
Goalkeeper of the Year: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi
Defender of the Year: William Troost Ekong, Olisa Ndah, Leon Balogun
Midfielder of the Year: Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi
Striker of the Year: Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu
Queen of the Pitch: Gift Monday, Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kalu
King of the Pitch: Wilfred Ndidi, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen
Team of the Year: Bayelsa United, Rivers United, Akwa United
Coach of the Year: Diepreye Teibowei, Edwin Okon, Kennedy Boboye
Sam Okwaraji Award: Victor Osimhen, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Asisat Oshoala
State with best grassroots football development: Delta, Edo, Lagos
Football Friendly Governor: Nyesom Wike, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa
Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: Aiteo Group, Air Peace, Aiteo Group
Football Pitch of the Year Award: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION