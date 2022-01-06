Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as the player with the most nominations for the 2021 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Napoli striker, who will miss the action at the African Cup of Nations starting this weekend in Cameroon, will be competing for honours in three categories.

The 23-year-old was nominated in the Striker of the Year category alongside Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu– who contributed a great deal to his club’s triumph in the Belgian Cup for the 2020–21 campaign.

Osimhen for his philanthropic gestures is also nominated for the Sam Okwaraji Award alongside Asisat Oshoala and NFF First Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.

The last nomination for Osimhen is in the King of Pitch category where he would be battling the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and the Onuachu again for the top diadem.

In some of the other categories, reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala will slug it out with Gift Monday and Uchenna Kalu for the Queen of the Pitch award.

A photo finish is expected in the Goalkeeper of the Year category where all three Super Eagles shot stoppers; Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi have all been nominated.

Speaking on the 2021 awards, President, Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, explained that the journey to the eighth edition of the awards “is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to create and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators and football lovers and supporters.”

“In continuing with this vision to offer more to improve sports in Nigeria, we are pleased to announce an annual symposium on sports.

“The symposium, which will precede the annual Award Ceremony, will attract local and international speakers. Our vision is to make the gathering a unique opportunity to renew and re-focus national attention on sports in Nigeria and open up avenues for administrators to harness the opportunities sports provide. We will outline more details of this project in the coming months,” he stated.

The Nigeria Pitch Award which is the country’s longest-running football award and it is fully endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigeria Pitch Awards Nominees

Goalkeeper of the Year: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi

Defender of the Year: William Troost Ekong, Olisa Ndah, Leon Balogun

Midfielder of the Year: Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi

Striker of the Year: Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu

Queen of the Pitch: Gift Monday, Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kalu

King of the Pitch: Wilfred Ndidi, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen

Team of the Year: Bayelsa United, Rivers United, Akwa United

Coach of the Year: Diepreye Teibowei, Edwin Okon, Kennedy Boboye

Sam Okwaraji Award: Victor Osimhen, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Asisat Oshoala

State with best grassroots football development: Delta, Edo, Lagos

Football Friendly Governor: Nyesom Wike, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: Aiteo Group, Air Peace, Aiteo Group

Football Pitch of the Year Award: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Teslim Balogun Stadium.