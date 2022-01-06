Gabon national team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubameyang’s positive test comes on the heels of the players’ mutiny over unpaid allowances and bonuses by the Gabonese FA before they made the trip from Dubai to Yaounde, where they will play in Group C with Morocco, Ghana, and Comoros.

Apart from Aubameyang, former Southampton and Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina is said to have also contracted the virus. The duo were seen partying in Dubai before heading to Cameroon.

Gabon Coach Patrice Neveu told AFP his assistant coach Yala Anicet equally tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and is now waiting for the results from a PCR one along with the two players.

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.

It’s been a difficult month for Aubameyang, 32,after Mikel Arteta stripped him of the Arsenal captaincy following a recent disciplinary breach. He hasn’t featured for the Gunners since their 2-1 loss to Everton in early December.

The issue might have unsettled Gabon who are scheduled to begin their quest for glory in Cameroon with a game against Comoros on January 10.

Gabon are back on the continental stage after missing the 2019 edition in Egypt and their best record in the competition was in the 1996 and 2012 editions when they reached the quarter-final stage.