The Super Eagles flew out of Abuja airport on Wednesday night and landed safely at Garoua just before midnight. Only three players – Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, and Odion Ighalo – were missing from the flight.
They were taken in an Air Peace chartered flight straight to Garoua, a city on Cameroon’s outskirts and about 950km from the capital, Yaounde.
There have been speculations that Ighalo could be replaced in the squad after being held back by his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab. Ebuehi will join his teammates as soon as he finishes playing for Venezia on Thursday in Serie A while the reason for Collins’ continued absence is not clear.
Also, the squad numbers for the 2021 Nations Cup were revealed. Joe Aribo holds on to the famous No.10 jersey; Ighalo has been handed the No.9 shirt while Maduka Okoye, the expected first-choice goalkeeper, has been given the No.1 jersey.
The Eagles will kick off their quest for a fourth title on January 11 against seven-time African champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, before battles against Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.
|No.
|Name
|Position
|1
|Maduka Okoye
|Goalkeeper
|2
|Olaoluwa Aina
|Defender
|3
|Jamilu Collins
|Defender
|4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Midfielder
|5
|William Troost-Ekong
|Defender
|6
|Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
|Defender
|7
|Ahmed Musa
|Forward
|8
|Frank Onyeka
|Midfielder
|9
|Odion Ighalo
|Forward
|10
|Joseph Aribo
|Midfielder
|11
|Henry Onyekuru
|Forward
|12
|Zaidu Sanusi
|Defender
|13
|Chidera Ejuke
|Midfielder
|14
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Forward
|15
|Moses Simon
|Forward
|16
|Daniel Akpeyi
|Goalkeeper
|17
|Samuel Chukwueze
|Forward
|18
|Alexander Iwobi
|Midfielder
|19
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Forward
|20
|Chidozie Awaziem
|Defender
|21
|Tyrone Ebuehi
|Defender
|22
|Kenneth Omeruo
|Defender
|23
|Francis Uzoho
|Goalkeeper
|24
|Umar Sadiq
|Forward
|25
|Kelechi Nwakali
|Midfielder
|26
|Olisa Ndah
|Defender
|27
|John Noble
|Goalkeeper
|28
|Peter Olayinka
|Forward
