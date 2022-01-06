The Super Eagles flew out of Abuja airport on Wednesday night and landed safely at Garoua just before midnight. Only three players – Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, and Odion Ighalo – were missing from the flight.

They were taken in an Air Peace chartered flight straight to Garoua, a city on Cameroon’s outskirts and about 950km from the capital, Yaounde.

There have been speculations that Ighalo could be replaced in the squad after being held back by his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab. Ebuehi will join his teammates as soon as he finishes playing for Venezia on Thursday in Serie A while the reason for Collins’ continued absence is not clear.

Also, the squad numbers for the 2021 Nations Cup were revealed. Joe Aribo holds on to the famous No.10 jersey; Ighalo has been handed the No.9 shirt while Maduka Okoye, the expected first-choice goalkeeper, has been given the No.1 jersey.

The Eagles will kick off their quest for a fourth title on January 11 against seven-time African champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, before battles against Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.

No. Name Position 1 Maduka Okoye Goalkeeper 2 Olaoluwa Aina Defender 3 Jamilu Collins Defender 4 Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder 5 William Troost-Ekong Defender 6 Oluwasemilogo Ajayi Defender 7 Ahmed Musa Forward 8 Frank Onyeka Midfielder 9 Odion Ighalo Forward 10 Joseph Aribo Midfielder 11 Henry Onyekuru Forward 12 Zaidu Sanusi Defender 13 Chidera Ejuke Midfielder 14 Kelechi Iheanacho Forward 15 Moses Simon Forward 16 Daniel Akpeyi Goalkeeper 17 Samuel Chukwueze Forward 18 Alexander Iwobi Midfielder 19 Taiwo Awoniyi Forward 20 Chidozie Awaziem Defender 21 Tyrone Ebuehi Defender 22 Kenneth Omeruo Defender 23 Francis Uzoho Goalkeeper 24 Umar Sadiq Forward 25 Kelechi Nwakali Midfielder 26 Olisa Ndah Defender 27 John Noble Goalkeeper 28 Peter Olayinka Forward