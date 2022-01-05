Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, will depart from Abuja to Garoua for the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday night, officials of the team have confirmed.

According to Babafemi Raji, the media officer for the Super Eagles, the team will take flight to the 33rd Nations Cup tournament on January 5, 2022, via a chartered flight.

“The Super Eagles will depart the FCT Abuja, Nigeria for Garoua, Cameroon via chartered flight at 8 pm today, January 5, 2022,” Raji said.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government named a high-powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The delegation will be led by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairmen of the Senate, and House Committees on Sports, Obinna Ogba and Olumide Osoba are also in the delegation.

Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of State for Finance, P Clem Ikanade Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi as well as a representative of of the State Security Service.

Others expected to be part of a special delegation are Sunday Asefun, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), Allen Onyeama, Chairman of Air Peace, Bisi Adebutu, executive director, Premier Lotto, Emmanuel Orhiaki, executive director Marketing, Nigeria Breweries, Karl Toriola, managing director, MTN and Alfred Olajide, the managing director of Coca-cola.

The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on Monday, the 10th of January, 2022 ahead of Nigeria’s first game on the 11th of January.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau.

The group games will be played in Garoua.

Nigeria’s first game will be against Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, 2022