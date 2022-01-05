Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has cleared a huge chunk of the backlog of bonuses and allowances owed to the players.

Musa, however, revealed that the NFF still has outstanding bills from two games yet to be paid.

The Super Eagles Centurion, while making this disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday, was, however, quick to assure that bonuses and allowances would not be a big issue ahead of the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The captain hinted that the players would be meeting later on Tuesday night to galvanise their demands and have a common front heading to Cameroon.

He said: “ … There is no other outstanding outside these two games. We are going to be having a meeting with the coach and maybe the NFF officials so we can take the next step forward.”

In the past, there has been friction between players of the national team and the federation in which the country was taken to ransom and painted in a bad light by disgruntled players.

At the Brazil 2014 World Cup, Nigeria made the wrong headlines owing to issues connected to non-payment and delay of bonus payments.

Super Eagles players skipped a day’s training ahead of their second-round clash against France to press for their outstanding bonuses, which was then only resolved by intervention from the federal government.

Fellow African countries – Ghana and Cameroon at the same tournament had similar situations over bonuses, with the Ghanaian government chartering an aircraft to fly in dollars in cash to pay the players’ bonuses.

Only recently, D’Tigress, the Nigeria national women’s basketball team, made the world know how they had been playing their hearts out without getting what was due to them.

With captain Musa’s disposition suggesting there is no friction with the NFF, Nigerians will hope to see the Eagles have a flying start when they take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game on January 11.

Three-time African champions, Nigeria, will also face Guinea Bissau and Sudan in the group stage.