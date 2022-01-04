Augustine Eguavoen is a happy man on Tuesday, January 4, after receiving the United Kingdom-based players into the Super Eagles camp preparing for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament that kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.

Leicester City’s midfield dynamo, Wilfred Ndidi, led the players to camp on Monday though his Leicester compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, is still being expected.

Others that came into camp on Monday include William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka from England. Two Spain-based players also arrived – Kenneth Omeruo and Kelechi Nwakali – to take the number of players in camp to 22.

The last six players being expected are Jamilu Collins, Tyrone Ebuehi, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Jude Ighalo, and Iheanacho.

Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal against Levante on Monday in La Liga where he started and created the first goal for Senegalese striker, Boulaye Dia. Both will leave the club on Tuesday to join their respective national sides. Villarreal won 5-0.

Ighalo has also been in scoring action for his Saudi club, Al Shabab. The returnee forward scored on December 27 against Al Taawon and scored the winner against Al Ahli on New Year’s Day in a seven-goal thriller.

The team will continue to train twice daily until their scheduled departure to Garoua on Wednesday where they will take on Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

The players currently in camp:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Olisa Ndah

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Nwakali

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Taiwo Awoniyi, Alex Iwobi, Peter Olayinka