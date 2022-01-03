Ralf Rangnick tasted his first defeat as Manchester United manager in the first match of 2022 – a 1-0 loss to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night. iIt was a first defeat in six for the interim manager as he tries to get United up the EPL table.

Joao Moutinho scored the late goal to condemn the Red Devils to their sixth league loss in 19 outings. Rangnick had a slew of injuries and absences to deal with, with captain Harry Maguire as part of the absentees. Cristiano Ronaldo captained the team and Phil Jones came in for his first United match since January 22, 2020.

But Jones would, unfortunately, be involved when Moutinho converted Jones’ loose ball in, from outside the box, to record Wolves’ first-ever victory at Old Trafford since 1980.

But United could have been ahead in the 67th minute as second half substitute Bruno Fernandes’ hit the bar in the 67th minute. Ronaldo’s header was rightly ruled out for offside.

Manchester United have now failed to score in four league games at Old Trafford this season, already more than they did in the whole of 2020/21 season.