Barely 24 hours after reportedly being spotted in Kaduna for the NPFL game between his former club Kano Pillars and Enyimba International, Captain Ahmed Musa has arrived in the Super Eagles camp.

Musa’s arrival which was confirmed by the Super Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji Monday afternoon brings the number of players in the Abuja camp of the national team to 14.

This effectively means that half of the 28 players invited for the showdown in Cameroon are now on the ground in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Having led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish in Egypt during the last AFCON tournament, Musa will be hoping to lead his teammates this time to a better finish in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles are eyeing a fourth AFCON title in Cameroon having previously won the continental title in 1980, 1994, and 2013 respectively.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that all the invited UK-based Super Eagles stars are expected to hit the team’s Abuja camp later today (Monday) if there are no hitches in their travel plans.

Those being eagerly expected include Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), William Troost-Ekong (Watford), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), and Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers).

The arrival of the UK-based players will see the camp come alive as coach Austin Eguavoen continues to plot a winning strategy with those already on the ground.

14 players in camp now. Ahmed Musa(Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey), Maduka Okoye(Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Zaidu Sanusi(FC Porto, Portugal), Moses Simon(FC Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru(Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka(Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).