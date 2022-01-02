The Super Eagles preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations entered a new gear on Sunday as the team had a maiden training session inside the M.K.O Stadium, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES captured the moments ably supervised by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants.

As of Sunday evening, the number of players in camp had risen to 13 with 15 more expected to come in before the Super Eagles jet out to Cameroon.

PHOTOS..

The 13 players in camp. Maduka Okoye(Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Zaidu Sanusi(FC Porto, Portugal), Moses Simon(FC Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka(Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany). #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #AFCON2021