Coach Finidi George’s Enyimba suffered a 2-0 loss against Kano Pillars in one of the NPFL matchday 4 fixtures played on Sunday.

Sunday’s defeat is the second for the Peoples Elephant in just one week.

Kano pillars who haven’t scored in their last three NPFL games got all-around against Aba boys with Rabiu Alli’s penalty before the end of the first half.

Enyimba goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, pulled Kokoette Udoh in the box area to gift the hosts a perfect new year gift.

Udoh doubled the lead for the Northerners with a fine finish after Ojo’s poor clearance.

Enyimba’s efforts at clawing their way back into the game were futile with Philip Ozor’s attempt only hitting the woodwork.

At the Nest of Champions, Gbenga Ogunbote’s Remo stars maintained its unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw against Dakkada.

Remo conceded in the 12th minute to record their first goal after 284 minutes.

Parity was restored three minutes before the end of the first half with Samuel Anakwe’s perfect response on Dayo Ojo’s long-range shot.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United punished defending champions, Akwa United 2-0 at Lafia

Micheal Tochukwu’s second-half shot from Silas Nwankwo’s cross gave the Solid Miners the lead in the 53rd minute.

Silas Nwankwo doubled the lead for the home team in the 83rd minute to record their first victory of the season.

In Nnewi, Rangers International dismantled Niger Tornadoes 4-0.

Rangers broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with Kenechukwu Agu’s penalty.

With 20minutes to the end of the game, Agu doubled the advantage for the home side with a deflected free-kick.

Aseigbu Shedrack and Nnaji Christian had a part in the victory with goals in the 73rd and 90th minute respectively.

In Jos, Plateau United went back to winning ways in style as they hammered Heartland 3-0.

Jesse Akila set the tone with his 17th-minute opener.

Chimezie Izuchukwu doubled the lead in the 47th minute while Zulfiliku made it three in the 73rd minute.

In Bauchi, the Olukoya Boys continued their poor start to the season; losing 3-0 against Wikki Tourists.

Goals from Nelson Abiam, Isah Usman and Sale Ibrahim in the 7th, 45th and 60th minutes respectively gave the hosts an emphatic victory.

Only Sunshine Stars and Rivers United were the only sides that played goalless on Sunday.

Results (SUNDAY)

Kano Pillars 2-0 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Rangers 4-0 Tornadoes

Wikki 3-0 MFM

Plateau Utd 3-0 Heartland

Dakkada 1-1 Remo Stars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Akwa Utd

