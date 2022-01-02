The Super Eagles duo of Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the English Premier League on Sunday.

While Onyeka saw 80 minutes of action and secured a 2-1 victory with the Bees against Aston Villa, Iwobi was left on the bench as Everton started the New Year on a disappointing note.

The Toffees lost 2-3 to Brighton at Goodison Park.

Both Onyeka and Iwobi are now expected to hit the Eagles camp in Abuja following Sunday’s game to join the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations starting soon in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the Super Sunday clash between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a stalemate as the Blues came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Reds in what was a battle of colours.

Sunday’s pulsating four-goal thriller does little for either side’s hopes of catching Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

City now enjoy a 10-point cushion ahead of Chelsea with Liverpool a point further back, albeit with a game in hand.

Having tested positive for coronavirus, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was absent along with three key players.

However, the Reds had a blistering start nonetheless; racing into a two-goal lead thanks to parting gifts from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah before they head off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the absence of their energetic forward Romelu Lukaku, the Blues still had the firepower to fight back before half-time thanks to Mateo Kovacic’s stunning strike and Christian Pulisic.

Hard as both teams tried to get something from the second half, it was futile as the tie ended in a 2-2 draw obviously to the delight of the Cityzens who are now coasting away.

Chelsea and Liverpool are in EFL Cup semi-final action, with the Blues taking on Tottenham on Wednesday and the Reds back in London for the first leg of their semi-final against Arsenal the following day.