With just eight days to the commencement of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament in Cameroon, the Super Eagles camp in Abuja is still scanty.

However, more players are expected to trickle into camp on Saturday to continue preparations.

The interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen believes he does not need to start from scratch in building a team that can compete. Speaking to the NFF TV, Eguavoen said, “There is a team on ground and I think this team is ready to compete any time.

By the night of December 31, there were just eight players in camp, out of the 28 expected. The early arrivals are Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Olisa Ndah, Sadiq Umar, John Noble, Taiwo Awoniyi, Peter Olayinka, and Chidozie Awaziem.

The Super Eagles have been shorn of their most potent striker, Victor Osimhen, and there may not be enough time to get an adequate replacement in place before that very important first match against Egypt on January 11.

Eguavoen agreed the time was short but, “with the quality of players we have, I don’t think we will struggle,” Eguavoen said. “But the only thing is that there will be no time for friendlies when you can actually assess your team if they can actually do what you want,” he added.

The spine of the team-players from the EPL have until January 3 to arrive with the Eagles scheduled to depart for Garoua, Cameroon on January 6 with a friendly match against Cameroonian side, Coton Sport, being planned.

The campaign for a fourth Nations Cup title kicks off on January 11, with a clash against record AFCON winners, Egypt, before matches against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau on January 15 and 19.