Manchester United got back to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 win over relegation threatened Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils’ win was an appropriate gift to former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson on his 80th birthday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side was without five players that started against Newcastle on Monday to record his third victory in the EPL to earn 10 out of a possible 12 points.

United got an eighth-minute lead with Scot McTominay’s shot from outside the box to record Rangnick’s side’s first ever first-half lead in three months.

The midfielder pounced on a loose ball from Ronaldo’s touch at the edge of the box to gift himself a perfect birthday present.

Sancho then drove past Burnley‘s defenders from the left side in the 27th minute and shot which deflected off Ben Mee to record the second United goal of the night.

Despite missing a clear chance in the fifth minute, Ronaldo didn’t miss the rebound off the woodwork in the 35th minute to record the third United goal of the night.

Ronaldo’s goal and assist against Burnley moves the Portuguese star to double figures for goal involvements.

“With a goal and assist tonight against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons, scoring eight goals and assisting three more so far this campaign. Relentless,” according to Opta.

It was a long first-half filled with goals as Burney got a consolation from Aaron Lennon’s right foot finesse.

According to Opta, “Aaron Lennon has scored his first Premier League goal against Manchester United in his 23rd appearance against them, with tonight coming 18 years and 73 days since his first game against them in October 2003 for Leeds United, when he was only 16. Awaited.”

The first half ended 3-1 to the home side.

The second half didn’t experience so much of attacks like the first with both sides keeping tabs in their half.

A quick substitution occured for the reds after Eric Baily got injured in the 64th minute and Raphael Varane had to come on for the stricken Ivorian in what will be a blow to Cote d’Ivoire at the upcoming AFCON starting on January 6 in Cameroon.

United are up to sixth place with 31 points and two games in hand.