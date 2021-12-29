Enyimba’s impressive start to the season has been halted after they were condemned to a home defeat by Rivers United on Wednesday, in a Week 3 Nigeria Professional Football League match at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

It was the first loss for Enyimba’s new manager, Finidi George. Before Wednesday’s outing, coach George Finidi’s side had enjoyed a five-game winning streak; including two in the new NPFL season.

However, Rafiu Ishaq’s goal in the 51st minute ended Enyimba’s splendid run. Ishaq volleyed the ball past goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, to record his fourth goal of the season.

And as hard as Enyimba tried to salvage a point, they were denied by the stout defending of the Garden City team.

At the Teslim Balogun Stadium, MFM recorded their first win of the season by beating Plateau United by a lone goal. Roland Precious’ header earned the Olukoya boys three points against the Peace Boys.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars dropped points for the first time this season as they were held to a draw by Nasarawa United as the Sky Blues continued their unbeaten start to the season.

The defending champions, Akwa United, got a late winner against one of the NPFL newbies, Gombe United, at the Nest of Champions, in Uyo. Ubong Friday converted the all-important penalty that sealed victory for Akwa United.

3SC’s shaky start to the season continued as they were pipped 2-1 in Markurdi by Lobi Stars. Despite leading in the first half with a goal from Akilu Mohammed, Lobi Stars came back into the game with Adams Olamilekan’s 61st-minute goal. Charles Tambe sealed the comeback victory with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Both Heartland and Kwara United won their home game against Dakkada and Wikki tourist respectively. Only Rivers United secured maximum points away from home on Wednesday.

After three rounds of matches, Remo Stars, Akwa United, and Rivers United are joint top with seven points. At the bottom of the log is Katsina United with zero points from two matches while Kano Pillars and Sunshine Stars have one point each.

The next round of matches is scheduled for Sunday, January 2.

NPFL22 Match Day 3 Results

Lobi Stars 2-1 Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Rangers

Akwa Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd

Kwara 1-0 Wikki

Remo Stars 0-0 Nasarawa Utd

MFM 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba Int’l 0-1 Rivers Utd

Heartland 1-0 Dakkada FC