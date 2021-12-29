Jose Peseiro has been named as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation. The 61-year-old was given the role after an NFF executive committee was held via video conference on Wednesday.

In a release by the NFF, Peseiro will be an observer at the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament that kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon, with Augustine Eguavoen acting a the interim manager.

“However, the Committee resolved that Mr. Augustine Eguavoen named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr. Peseiro only playing the role of Observer.

“It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr. Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr. Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr. Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.”

The Portuguese has had a 29-year coaching career, which started at Uniao Santarem in Portugal. He has also coached before in Africa at Al Ahly in 2015, and has coached the national sides of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

More to follow…