Ademola Lookman is in a celebratory mood following his winning strike against Liverpool in Tuesday night’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The yet-to-be capped Nigerian striker stunned a wasteful Reds team as the Foxes dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.

The substitute struck just before the hour-mark to snatch a 1-0 win which ended Liverpool’s 10-game unbeaten run.

Lookman’s effort which secured maximum points ensured the Foxes rose to ninth and five points off the top six after a difficult December which had seen them win just one of their previous six games and drop out of the Europa League.

Celebration

On his Instagram page, Lookman posted a picture of himself celebrating the goal against Jurgen Klopp’s men and added a caption: +3 Let’s Gooo 💙💙 @lcfc

The post generated a lot of reactions with Super Eagles stars like Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Aribo all hailing the former England youth international

Tuesday’s goal was the third in the league for Lookman who is on a season-long loan at Leicester City from German club RB Leipzig.

The 24-year old was on target in the nine-goal thriller against Manchester City which Leicester City lost 6-3.

In November, Lookman scored in the Foxes’ 4-2 home win against Watford.

Effusive praises

As expected. Brendan Rodgers was full of praises for Lookman and his teammates for beating one of the best teams in the world in Liverpool.

Rodgers told BBC MOTD: “It is so hard to put it into words. To play Manchester City and Liverpool within 48 hours… It’s an absolutely heroic performance. We knew we’d have to defend well at times but we knew we could play football as well. An amazing result for us with everything we’re going through against one of the best teams in the world.

“There’s no doubt [it is one of the biggest wins of the season]. The likes of Daniel Amartey have been off with Covid and one day back in training plays two games. Luke Thomas is a young lad playing lots of games.

“Every game you have a plan. We played with a diamond structure to make the middle of the pitch compact. You then know you have to change the system so we went to 4-3-3 and Ademola Lookman comes on to get the goal.

“Kasper Schmeichel’s a top goalkeeper, one of the best in Europe. It’s what Kasper is renowned for. When we needed him, he was there. We needed a push. We needed the supporters. An incredible atmosphere.”