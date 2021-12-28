Victor Osimhen is tipped to return to Italy for his scheduled medical checkup even though it appears all is not well between the striker and his Italian club, Napoli.

Multiple reports suggest the Super Eagles striker had defied Napoli to skip Friday’s medical checkup in order to link up with the Nigeria national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Though Osimhen has been spotted in Nigeria for the Christmas celebration with his family, a close associate of the striker, Oma Akatugba hints the Napoli striker would be available for Friday’s medical checkup.

Akatugba, a journalist based in Germany was quoted on an Italian news outlet as saying Osimhen has no problem with the medical checkup or even playing for Napoli as late as January 6th before linking up with the Super Eagles.

“Osimhen is in Nigeria with his family, but I have not met him because I am in Germany.” ilnapolista.it quotes Akatugba as telling Radio Marte.

He continued: “However Victor will return to Naples to make the last check planned for some time.

“Victor would be very happy to play and win in Turin and then leave to represent Nigeria in the Africa Cup.

“He would have no problem if the club asked him, but what he doesn’t like is if and when Napoli tells him not to go to the Africa Cup..”

On whether Osimhen is nursing any fear of returning to action after the nasty injury that has kept him out for more than two months, Akatugba believes the 22-year old only need to be cautious

He said, “It is clear that in this first phase he will have to be very careful, he is a footballer who gives his all when he plays and also for this reason sometimes he hurts himself in this way.

“Surely it will take some time to find the best physical form, but above all psychological, but he can start playing naturally by being very careful.”

Much earlier than anticipated, Osimhen started individual training early in December and was once pictured after a session with a teammate.

A specially designed face mask was also provided for the Super Eagles striker to aid his integration into the group.

It was initially feared Osimhen would be out of action for at least 90 days.

However, the speedy recovery availed the youngster a place in Nigeria’s 28-man AFCON list.

Osimhen was Nigeria’s leading goalscorer during the qualifiers.

He is looking to lead the Super Eagles challenge for a fourth AFCON title in Cameroon after settling for bronze last time out at Egypt 2019.