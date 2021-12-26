Rivers United and Remo Stars were the biggest winners in the matchday 2 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League played across the country on Sunday.

The two teams registered identical 3-0 victories over Katsina United and Heartland FC respectively in their home duels.

In Port Harcourt, Rafiu Kayode got Stanley Eguma’s side up and running with a goal just before the half-hour mark.

Rafiu continued from where he stopped in the second half as he doubled Rivers United’s lead in the 57th before Chijioke Akuneto sealed victory five minutes after with the third goal for the hosts.

In Ikene, newly-promoted Remo Stars showed once more they are in the NPFL this time to stay.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men followed their opening day 2-0 win in Lagos over MFM FC with another comprehensive win this time against the Naze Millionaires.

Quickfire goals from Andy Okpe in the fourth and fifth minutes gave the Sky Blues the perfect start they craved for and in the 71st minute, Samuel Anakwe sealed victory with the third goal for the home side.

Elsewhere, Enyimba continued their perfect run under coach Finidi George as they snatched a 1-0 win against Rangers to win the Oriental Derby in Nnewi.

Emeka Obioma scored the decisive goal two minutes from time.

The People’s Elephant had defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 in the season’s first Oriental Derby.

In Ibadan, champions Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars.

Utibe Archibong shot the visitors in front just before the half-hour mark after he was teed up by captain Friday Ubong. Ayo Adejubu saved 3SC from home defeat when he restored parity for the hosts on the stroke of 90 minutes.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Kwara United.

Kano Pillars’ poor start to the season continued on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lobi Stars in Kaduna.

The encounter between Nasarawa United and Gombe United also ended in a stalemate as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Abdulateef Balogun scored the winning goal as Wikki Tourists pipped Niger Tornadoes by a lone goal.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars lost 1-0 to Abia Warriors in their away match with Paul Samson netting the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.