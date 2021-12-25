Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has made public his 28-man final Super Eagles list for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Top of the list of players for the tournament in Cameroon is Captain Ahmed Musa, midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen who is recuperating from a facial injury.

Three-time African champions, Nigeria, will confront seven-time and record winners Egypt, Sudan, and debutants Guinea Bissau in Garoua. The Eagles kick off their tournament with a clash against the Pharaohs on Tuesday, January 11.

Former Nigeria captain Eguavoen, who coached the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the finals in Egypt 15 years ago, has selected four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and 10 forwards for the camp where the final 23-man list will be named.

Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho lead the four goalkeepers. Amongst the defenders is Kenneth Omeruo, Olaoluwa Aina, and Abdullahi Shehu, while the midfielders include Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Chidera Ejuke. The forwards include Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, and Samuel Chukwueze.

There is a return to the group for former U17 World Cup-winning captain Kelechi Nwakali, Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, and 2016 Olympics star Sadiq Umar.

All invited players, except the UK-based player, are expected to arrive in camp in Abuja on December 29, with the UK-based players expected to start arriving from Monday, January 3.

SUPER EAGLES’ SQUAD FOR 33RD AFCON CAMEROON 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)