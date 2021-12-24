Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been listed as one of the possible players Newcastle United are looking at to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are in dire need of reinforcements to save them from relegation after their takeover by Saudi owners and according to Sky Sports, former Watford and Manchester United forward Ighalo has been shortlisted as one of the strikers that fit the bill.

Ighalo is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab have reportedly asked Ighalo if he would be interested should Newcastle come in for him, and Sky Sports News has been told he would seriously consider a move if contact is made.

Ighalo who recently came off international retirement and resumed duties with the Super Eagles is the joint top scorer in the Saudi Professional League this season with nine goals.

The Nigerian striker moved to the Middle East from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua after his loan deal at Old Trafford came to an end earlier this year.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Al Shabab expires in the summer of 2023.

Ighalo scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford between 2014 and 2017 and netted five times in 23 games for United during his year-long spell at the club between January 2020 and January 2021.

Shola Ameobi and Obafemi Martins are two former Nigerian strikers that have previously played for the Magpies and made huge impact during their time at the club.