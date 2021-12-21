Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has doused the tension around his availability for the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 22-year who was hitherto seen as a huge doubt for the continental football tournament expressed readiness to fly with the Super Eagles provided he is selected by new handlers of the national team.

Osimhen on his Twitter handle on Tuesday wrote: “I will be available for AFCON💯unless if (I) am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA.”

The past months have been up and down for Osimhen after suffering a nasty facial injury while playing for his Italian club against Inter Milan in November.

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone following a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

The Nigeran striker went through a successful but complicated surgery afterwards and recently returned to light training earlier than anticipated.

Napoli had initially announced that Osimhen will be out of action for three months, which meant he will not be at next year’s AFCON.

But the change in fortunes will gladden the hearts of the Super Eagles technical crew who have lost two key players Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu to injury.

Osimhen was Nigeria’s top scorer in the Group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with four goals and his presence in the Super Eagles squad will be highly coveted.

The Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign against Egypt on January 11 before also facing Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

With the three AFCON titles already in the kitty, Nigeria is hoping for a fourth in Cameroon but they are guaranteed a run for their money against top sides likes Algeria, Senegal and of course the hosts.