The Imo State Government has directed the immediate ban of a popular supporter of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Ikenna Egbujor, from attending the club’s home games.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dan Agu, told reporters on Monday in Owerri that the fan was banned over an assault on the club’s Media Officer, Solomon Onu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the incident was recorded on Sunday during Heartland FC’s first game of the 2021/2022 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The match against Nasarawa United of Lafia had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Mr Egbujor, a member of the Colombian Heartland Supporters Club, allegedly attacked the club’s media officer with a sharp object.

His reason for the alleged attack on Mr Onu could not be ascertained as the suspect fled the scene immediately.

The media officer, who is also a member of the state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), became unconscious immediately he was attacked. He was revived later.

Mr Agu said the state government has directed the club’s General Manager, Promise Nwachukwu, to inform the Imo Football Association about the ban.

The commissioner assured Imo SWAN members that he would strengthen security at the stadium during Heartland FC’s home games to further guarantee the safety of journalists and others.

Mr Onu, while speaking with NAN, said the incident happened at the stadium on Sunday when he was arranging an interview between journalists and the Heartland FC coach immediately after the match.

All efforts to speak with Mr Egbujor have so far not been successful as his phone was switched off.

