The Nigeria national team has been hit with another injury blow barely 20 days to the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The latest player on the injury list is Paul Onuachu who suffered a suspected hamstring injury on Sunday while playing for his Belgian club KRC Genk.

With a projected three weeks on the sideline, Onuachu appears to be the latest Nigerian to be knocked out in the race for a place in the Super Eagles final squad to Cameroon.

Before the unfortunate incident, Onuachu had put his side ahead with his 12th goal of the season before pulling up in the 71st minute while chasing a ball in KRC Genk’s 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp FC.

“It’s a muscle tear.. I already had the impression that he was tired. When I asked how it went, he told me he could continue playing. I expect we will miss him for the next three to four weeks,” said KRC Genk head coach, Bernd Storck.

With Victor Osimhen still a huge doubt for next month’s competition in Cameroon despite his celebrated return to training with Napoli, Onuachu’s injury is another big blow for the Super Eagles technical crew.

It is expected that the development may see the national team handlers looking in the direction of other available strikers.

The available choices include Premier League attacking sensation, Emmanuel Dennis, Germany-based Taiwo Awoniyi and even Cyriel Dessers in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Nigeria will be campaigning from Group D at the AFCON tournament.

The Eagles will be starting out against eight-time African champions Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11, before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final group fixture is against Guinea-Bissau on January 19.