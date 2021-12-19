Akwa United have started their defence of the Nigeria Professional Football League title won last season on a blistering note.

The Promise Keepers as they are fondly called hammered Kano Pillars 3-0 in Uyo on Sunday to begin the season in the best possible way.

Ezekiel Bassey got the champions late in the front half off an assist from Chukwude Stephen

Chukwude himself then doubled Akwa United’s lead in the second half before Ubong Friday capped a memorable afternoon for the champions, registering Akwa United’s third and final goal of the match,

That emphatic win will see Akwa United starting the season from the top of the standings even though Kwara United also recorded a similar scoreline in their game agianst Dakkada FC in Ilorin.

A brace from Stephen Jude and another goal from one of their new signings Junior Lokosa ensured the Harmony Boys start the season on the right footing.

In Aba, Enyimba International extended their dominance over city rivals Abia Warriors as they recorded a 2-1 win in the Oriental Derby.

Goals from Ekene Awazie in the 34th minute and Chigozie Obasi in the 77th minute ensured George Finisdi continued his 100% record with the Peoples’ Elephant.

In neighbouring Owerri, there was a rain of goals as Heartland FC and Nasarwa United battled to a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Lobi Stars and Rivers United also shared the spoils as the game in Markudi ended in a 1-1 draw.

The match between Gombe United and Shooting Stars also ended in stalemate but it was a barren draw this time at the Patami Stadium.

Meanwhile, just as Remo Stars recorded an away win in Lagos, Rangers International followed up with the second away win of the season; beating Katsina United 2-1 at the Dikko Stadium.

Ossy Martins scored the two goals that gave the Flying Antelopes the crucial away win.

The game in Ijebu Ode between Sunshine Stars and Wikki Tourists was not played with reports suggesting it has been moved to Monday morning.

#NPFL22 Matchday 1 Results

MFM FC 0-2 Remo Stars

Katsina Utd 1-2 Rangers

Heartland 3-3 Nasarawa Utd

Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

Gombe Utd 0-0 3SC

Akwa Utd 3-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 3-0 Dakkada

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau Utd.