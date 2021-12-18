Arsenal made it three wins in a row on Saturday as they crushed Leeds United 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Elan Road.

With the COVID-19 surge leading to the postponement of all other EPL fixtures for Saturday, fans waited patiently for the Arsenal tie.

Thankfully, Mikel Arteta’s boys did not disappoint; especially with their phenomenal fairy first-half display.

According to Opta Stats, Arsenal’s 11 shots on target is the most by any side in the opening 45 minutes of a match since Opta records began over two decades ago.

11 – Arsenal's 11 shots on target in the first half against Leeds is the most on record (since 2003-04) in the opening 45 minutes by any side in a single Premier League first half. Peppered. #LEEARS pic.twitter.com/zO8RjbcmAy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2021

The Gunners further consolidated their place in the top four as Gabriel Martinelli’s double helped them to the big win over the depleted Leeds United.

Arsenal ended a run of three successive away league defeats in style as Leeds suffered another hammering following a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City in their last outing.

Martinelli’s brace and Bukayo Saka’s strike punished some woeful defending, and although Raphinha’s penalty reduced the arrears, substitute Emile Smith Rowe added insult to injury late on.

Arsenal’s major target this season is Champions League qualification, and they are very much on track at the moment. Indeed, with so many other games cancelled this weekend, they are assured of being four points clear of fifth place at Christmas.

It is still not clear whether the season will continue or be paused owing to the rising positive coronavirus cases.

If the season continues, Arsenal are billed to face relegation battlers Norwich City in their next game, while Leeds face a daunting trip to Anfield where they will be guest to Liverpool..