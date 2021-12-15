Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has joined the rest of the sporting world to pay tributes to Argentine striker Sergio Aguero who on Wednesday painfully announced his retirement from football.

Iheanacho played alongside Aguero while at Manchester City for two seasons and shared a couple of fantastic moments with the lethal striker.

The duo played together first under Manuel Pellegrini and thereafter under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at the Ethihad.

The Nigerian striker on his Twitter handle Wednesday night wrote: Gracias Kun Aguero good luck in the future Legend.

Gracias Kun aguero good luck in the future Legend 💙🤟🏾 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) December 15, 2021

Aside from Iheanacho, the likes of John Terry, Franck Ribery, Kevin de Bryune and many others all paid glowing tributes to the striker whose phenomenal time at Manchester City especially will not be forgotten.

“One of the best strikers ever,” City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wrote on Twitter.

Aguero with 260 goals is City’s all-time highest goal scorer.

The Argentine had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.

Fighting back tears, Aguero confirmed on Wednesday he could not go on as a professional player

“I have decided to stop playing professional football,” the 33-year-old Barcelona striker said in front of an intimate audience of friends, family and teammates.

Aguero, one of the world’s greatest strikers of this generation, underwent tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

“When they did the first test in the clinic, the medical staff called to tell me there was a very big possibility that I wouldn’t be able to keep playing,” Aguero said. “… I was still processing everything when one of the doctors told me straight up, `That’s enough.”’

Aguero started out playing for Independiente in his home country before he was snapped up by Atletico Madrid.

From Atletico, he made the switch to Manchester City before his brief spell at Barcelona, which he joined in May but for whom he only managed to make five appearances.