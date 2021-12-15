Ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season scheduled to begin this weekend, Kwara United FC of Ilorin has recruited 12 new players to fortify the team.

The new players were unveiled before the media on Wednesday at the club’s secretariat in Ilorin.

The new players are Tiza Samuel from Lobi Stars, Amaefule Chizoba from Heartland FC, Michael Bolaji from Adamawa United FC and Nwokeji Chiemeka from Warri Wolves.

Others are Tanko Mark from Basic Sports FC, Udeagha Chinedu from Wikki Tourists, Abubakar Idris from Yolvicmike Hellenic Football Academy, Murtala Lateef from Arsenal Kiddies FC and Adebambo Ademola from T. Beni Suef (Egypt).

The remaining players are former NPFL top scorer, Junior Lokosa from Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Samad Kadri from Enyimba FC and Joel Isyaq, a goalkeeper from SGFC Athletics, USA.

The Technical Adviser of the club, Abdullahi Biffo, said that the team would have no room for excuses not to perform in the forthcoming season, especially with 90 per cent of players from last season retained.

He also said that the technical crew was satisfied with the quality of additions to the already existing squad, “as they recruited good and committed players based on what was needed.”

“We will strive to leverage on all these, and most importantly, the support of the government and football lovers in the state to achieve our targets this coming season, as we plan to build on the achievements we had last season.”

On the first match of the season against Dakkada FC, Biffo said that it would be a tricky and crucial encounter, considering that Dakkada is a good and consistent side and not underdogs.

The club’s Captain, Chris Nwaeze, thanked the management and coaches for the preparations so far, pointing out that the players will be ready for the challenges.

He urged the management of the team to sustain its welfare system.

