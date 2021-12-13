The Champions League Round of 16 has been drawn again with only one of the initial fixtures remaining intact.
In what is seen as the star fixture, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will be teaming up against Real Madrid as PSG has been drawn to face Los Blancos in the last 16.
While Messi and Ramos have been at opposing ends in the past years, both players will be hoping to fire PSG past Madrid into the quarter-final stage.
Real Madrid were pitched against Benfica and PSG against Man United in the earlier draw that has been voided.
It is now Atletico Madrid who will face Manchester United instead of Bayern while Villarreal will take on Juventus instead of Manchester City, a change Samuel Chukwueze and his teammates should be pleased with.
Atletico Madrid and Villarreal will play at home first, while Real Madrid will play their second game at home
In the other pairings, Liverpool will play Inter Milan in the knockout stages.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will be away from home in the first leg before returning to Anfield for the second match.
Should Liverpool make it all the way to the final, Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium will host the showpiece with the game scheduled for May 28, 2022.
The Reds will be hoping for another glorious run after last winning the tournament back in 2019, beating Spurs in Madrid.
Chelsea against Lille is the only fixture that was unchanged in the redone draw.
First leg matches are scheduled to be played on February 15/16 and February 22/23, with the second legs to follow on March 8/9 and March 15/16.
Champions League last-16 draw in full
RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting vs Man City
Benfica vs Ajax
Chelsea vs Lille
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Inter vs Liverpool
Villareal vs Juventus
PSG vs Real Madrid
