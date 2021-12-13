The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws conducted earlier on Monday will be retaken, Europe’s football governing body has announced.

The repeat of the earlier exercise is coming on the heels of an error involving Manchester United’s ball and that has seen UEFA to declare the original draw void.

The error occurred when United were drawn against Spanish side Villarreal, who they had already faced in the group stage and, therefore, were not eligible to play in the first knockout round.

While that mistake was spotted at the time, it led to confusion which saw United’s ball incorrectly left out of the following draw, which could have seen them pitched against Atletico Madrid.

United were eventually reinstated and drawn against PSG, but all eight fixtures will be redrawn due to the considerable knock-on effect of United’s exclusion from the Atletico tie.

A UEFA statement said: “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”

The first legs will be played across February 15/16 and 22/23, while the second legs will be played across March 8/9 and 15/16.

Void Champions League last-16 draw in full:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Man City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Man United