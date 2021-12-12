The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially announced the appointment of Augustine Eguavoen as the new Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles albeit on an interim basis.

As stated in the press statement issued on Sunday, Eguavoen, who is currently the Technical Director at the NFF, is to resume his Super Eagles duties with immediate effect.

This follows the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr.

Rohr has been in charge of the three –time African champions for the past 64 months, and is Nigeria’s longest-serving manager.

The NFF in its official press statement said following a virtual meeting of its Executive Committee on Sunday, it was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer).

Former Nigeria captains, Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal, have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.

The General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia, 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.