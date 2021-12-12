Ahead of the commencement of the new Nigerian Professional Football League season, the League Management Company (LMC) has rejected the use of the Kwara Township Stadium as the home ground for Kwara United.

The LMC made its decision known in a December 9 letter sent to the club’s general manager, after inspecting the facility in Ilorin.

The LMC letter read in part, “You will recall that our team recently inspected your preferred home match venue, the Kwara Township stadium, Ilorin in preparation for the kick-off of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

“The report indicated that serious work need to be done on areas like the match officials dressing rooms, toilets, Television camera stands, and other upgrades etc. The electronic scoreboard needs to be erected and put in good working condition.”

The league organiser also faulted the state of the astroturf synthetic pitch which it said has “deteriorated to the extend posing potential threat to users of the facility.”

The LMC has thus advised Kwara United to find an alternative home venue till the faulty astroturf pitch is replaced.

Before the LMC delivered its verdict on the Kwara stadium, many had complained about the series of activities on the pitch, including a mega rally by the All Progressives Congress.

The 2021/2022 league is expected to start on December 17 and Kwara United will be hosting Dakkada at home in their first match.

Playing their home games at a neutral venue might be unfavourable for the Afonja warriors who secured most of their points at the Kwara township stadium last season.

Apart from Kwara United, Sunshine Stars and Gombe United are some of the other clubs that have seen their traditional home grounds rejected by the LMC.