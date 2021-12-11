The duo of Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho were heroes for Chelsea against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s late penalty sealed a 3-2 victory for the host against attacking-minded Leeds.

Leeds were the first to pick the lead in the 28th minute, with Marcos Alonso’s rough tackle on Daniel James, earning the visitor’s a penalty that was converted by Raphinha.

But Alonso was quick to repay his goal debt with a cross put forward to Mason Mount from the left side corner.

The first half ended even at 1-1.

The second half at Stamford Bridge witnessed a flurry of goals with three more goals going in from both ends.

Rudiger was pulled down by Raphinha in the box area to give Chelsea a penalty. Jorginho took the responsibility to give the host a lead with 13 minutes of play in the second half.

With Raphinha’s lacklustre performance, he became the 13th player in the EPL to score and concede a penalty in a single match, first for Leeds.

Despite Thomas Tuchel’s side lead, Leeds were still enforcing attack to get an equaliser.

The efforts paid off with substitute Joe Gelhardt converting Tyler Robert’s cross to displace Mendy in the 83rd minutes.

According to Opta stats;

“Gelhardt became the first teenager to score a Premier League goal for Leeds United since James Milner against Everton in April 2004, while Gelhardt also netted with his first touch of the game.”

The joy of securing a point at Stamford bridge got short-lived with Klich careless tackle on Antoine Rudiger to give the host a late winner.

Jorginho converted the penalty that seemed to be controversial but a VAR check by referee Mike Dean dashed the hope of Leeds to secure a point.

Saturday’s penalties make it three for Chelsea this month, all scored by Jorginho.

City’s win

Elsewhere, Manchester City maintained their lead at the top as they posted a lone goal win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Eithad stadium all thanks to Raheem Sterling’s 100th goal.

Sterling scored a spot-kick in the 66th minutes to join the under-30 with a century goal.

João Moutinho’s handball from Bernando Silva’s cross gave City, who has been unable to successfully convert any effort in the first half a first-hand opportunity to lead at home.

Before the controversial penalty call, Wolves’ Jimenez was sent off in the first half after his unprofessional act.

Despite all disputes from the visitors, the referee, Jonathan Moss, pointed to the spot-kick to confirm a penalty after VAR check.

Raheem Sterling, taking the responsibility, sent goalkeeper, Jose Sa, in a wrong direction to record his milestone to extend the Wolves goal drought to five.

The last time the Wolves scored was last month, at home against West Ham.

With Sterling’s milestone, he joins 31 other players to have achieved the feat.

Another clash was between former player and boss.

Steven Gerrard escorted his boys to Anfield to face former boss, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Steven, who was hailed last week for defeating former boss, Brendan Rodgers, couldn’t perform such a feat against Liverpool as Mohammed Salah punished visitor’s 1-0 via penalty.

Villa were cautious at defence, keeping the trio of Jota, Mane and Salah from breathing a long-lasting attack in the box area throughout the first half of the game.

The second half saw the Reds break the deadlock when Mings tripped Mohammed Salah in the box area.

Salah converted the spot-kick to record his 14th goal of the season.

According to opta stats;

“Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored each of his last 15 penalties taken in the Premier League, the second-longest ever such run in the competition after Matt Le Tissier (23 between 1994 and 2000).

Salah has now either scored or assisted a goal in 14 consecutive Premier League appearances, just one-off Jamie Vardy’s record of 15 between August and December 2015.

At the Emirates, the Gunners were ruthless against Southampton as they romped to a 3-0 victory over the Saints.