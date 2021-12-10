Leicester City were without seven of their regular players when they crashed out to Napoli 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday; to drop to the UEFA Conference League.

According to the City Manager, Brendan Rodgers in the build-up to the Napoli tie, the club is beginning to record new cases of infection.

He said: “We will have seven unavailable, something you’ll see in time. You’ll see in the training tonight the ones who haven’t travelled. It’s been the last few days really. In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.

“Travelling to a foreign country, we have to respect travelling into Italy. We still have a strong squad here, but unfortunately, it’s not a fully fit squad.”

One of those who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 is Nigerian and Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who was out of action for the Foxes last night.

In a similar or even more serious manner, Antoine Conte’s side, Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t play their match against Rennes on Thursday due to the COVID-19 situation that rocked the English club.

The match was postponed by UEFA after eight players and five staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

Tottenham’s next Premier League tie against Brighton has also been postponed.

Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday 12 December at 2pm GMT, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon #BHATOT More: https://t.co/HBtc9Z2YBv pic.twitter.com/7lZLjrTLL6 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2021

Earlier, the Premier League on Monday reported 12 new positive coronavirus tests out of 3,154 tests among players and club staff. ‘

That was the highest figure of positive cases since late August.