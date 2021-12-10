The hopes of Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis becoming the fifth Nigerian to win the coveted Premier League Player of the Month, POTM award has been dashed for now.

This follows the emergence of Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold as the winner for the November edition of the monthly award.

Aside from Dennis, Alexander-Arnold saw off the competition from four other nominees; including his teammate Diogo Jota.

The others are Manchester City pair of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo as well as Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

According to the official EPL site, Alexander-Arnold began November by scoring with a sublime free-kick and getting an assist in a 3-2 loss at West Ham United.

He followed that up with two assists and a clean sheet in an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The England international then contributed another assist and a clean sheet as the Reds overcame Southampton, once again by a 4-0 scoreline at home.

It is the first time Alexander-Arnold has earned the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award since December 2019.

The 23-year-old’s success means it is the second consecutive month in which a Liverpool player has won the award after Mohamed Salah claimed October’s prize.

For Dennis who emerged as Watford’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month winner, he would hope to sustain his fine form as the Hornets begin a busy period of matches that would determine whether they would stay up or go back to the Championships.

Watford will be in action on Friday night against fellow ‘new boys’, Brentford.

As it stands, the quartet of Austin Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, Odion Ighalo, and Kelechi Iheanacho are still the only Nigerians who have previously won the monthly POTM award in the past.