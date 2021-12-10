Samuel Chukwueze is now the only Super Eagles player left in the UEFA Champions League following the advancement of his Spanish club to the Round of 16 on Thursday night.

Villarreal secured the final berth in the knockout phase having registered a crucial 3-2 win at Atalanta on Thursday in a game that had been postponed because of snowfall.

Though Chukwueze was on the bench all through in Thursday’s outing, he would be hoping to contribute his quota when Villarreal get to know their next opponents.

While the Spanish side only needed a draw to advance as the runner-up from Group F, they went one step further with a win over their hosts.

Unai Emery’s men showed they meant business as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute before holding off Atalanta’s comeback attempt.

Arnaut Danjuma set the ball rolling with his third-minute strike off a counterattack while Étienne Capoue doubled the advantage before halftime, striking into the roof of the net.

Danjuma was on hand to score Villarreal’s third goal after the break when he turned around his marker before scoring.

Atalanta finally responded with two goals from Duvan Zapata and substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi but it was too late to change the final outcome in their favour.

With the loss, Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a playoff to get into the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.

Draws

With the group stage now completed, the first and second-placed teams in each of the eight groups (A-H) will take their places in the first knockout stage, which will be played in 2022.

The first legs are scheduled for February, and the second legs are to be played in March 2022.

Teams qualified for the Champions League Round of 16

Group winners

Group A: Manchester City

Group B: Liverpool

Group C: Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid

Group E: Bayern Munich

Group F: Manchester United

Group G: Lille

Group H: Juventus

Runners up

Group A: PSG

Group B: Atlético Madrid

Group C: Sporting Lisbon

Group D: Inter Milan

Group E: Benfica

Group F: Villarreal

Group G: RB Salzburg

Group H: Chelsea