Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has made a swift return to training, after suffering a facial injury in a league game in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen suffered a left cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21.

The 22-year-old went through a successful but complicated surgery afterwards.

Speaking after the successful surgery, the operating doctor, Gianpaolo Tartaro, revealed how and what had to be done to repair the extensive facial injury suffered by the Nigerian striker.

The surgeon revealed the striker required ‘six plaques and 18 screws’ to repair the ‘devastating’ damage.

He said: “Osimhen’s injury was not just a simple fracture to the cheekbone, as it involved many other bones in his face.

“It wasn’t an impact injury, it was one of compression. The kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against the back of Skriniar’s head did devastating damage.

“In order to repair the fractures, I had to insert six plaques and up to 18 screws.”

While reports had suggested Osimhen would be out of action for as long as 90 days, ‘The Lion’ as he is fondly called by some of his fans has made a swift return to training in a little over two weeks.

Napoli confirmed Osimhen’s return to training on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The club published a short video of Osimhen doing light jogging at Napoli’s training ground; accompanying the video with the caption”Victor is back in training #ForzaNapoliSempre.”

Victor è tornato in campo 😍 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/JPy8nAgXIH — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 8, 2021

While Osimhen’s impending return to action is good news for Napoli especially as they have struggled without their record-signing, it is equally fantastic news for the Super Eagles.

Napoli have managed to record just one win in Osimhen’s absence; losing two and drawing once in their last four matches.

For the Nigeria national team, they were initially confronted with the sad reality of missing their most lethal striker at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Reacting to his swift return via his Twitter handle, Osimhen thanked everyone who looked out for him while he was out; especially the Napoli staff who ensured all went right during the surgery.

Thankful To GOD,I Sincerely Appreciate Those Who Reached Out To Me,God Bless You And Yours…No Time To Dwell On Past Transgressions,Looking Forward To The Greater Things Ahead..God Is The Greatest..We Move

Osimhen had scored five Serie A goals and four in the Europa League so far this season and he was Nigeria’s top scorer in the recently concluded Group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with four goals.