Anthony Nwakaeme scored his sixth league goal on Saturday at the Medical Park Stadyumu, to lead Trabzonspor to a 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor.

The win took Trabzonspor 12 points clear at the top of the table after 15 matches. The 32-year-old one-cap Super Eagle opened the scoring in the 26th minute and provided the assist for Marek Hamsik to double the lead on 54 minutes.

It was Nwakaeme’s sixth goal and six assists, which means the Nigerian has been involved in 12 of the 31 goals the team has scored this season. It was his 14th appearance in the league and he played all 90 minutes.

Whoscored Rating: 8.7

Awoniyi scores record 9th Bundesliga goal

Taiwo Awoniyi continues a historic season in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin.

The 24-year-old forward scored his ninth league goal in the 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig last Friday at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Awoniyi pounced on a defensive mistake in the sixth minute to send the Iron Ones to sixth with 23 points from 14 matches. This has become Awoniyi’s best scoring season since he arrived in Europe in 2015. Awoniyi has played all the Bundesliga games and been substituted in all.

Whoscored Rating: 7.5

Moses scores first league goal

The former Super Eagles played a great part in helping Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 win over Akhmat Grozny at the Otkrytiye Arena last Saturday.

Moses scored in the 13th minute but Akhmat equalised through Daniil Utkin in the first half added-on time after Spartak’s Andrei Sobolev had been shown a 32nd minute red card.

Quincy Promes ensured all three points with a late strike to take all three points. The win takes Spartak to ninth on the table with 23 points from 17 matches. Moses was substituted by Georgi Melkadze in the 81st minute. Moses has played 14 games in the league this season.

Whoscored Rating: 7.3

Aribo leads Rangers to another win

Joe Aribo ensured new manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst continued his winning run by helping Rangers to a 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday.

Aribo got the first goal in the 36th minute; Ryan Sweeney scored an own goal while Alfredo Morelo added the gloss with a third in the 70th minute.

It was Aribo’s fifth league goal in his 16th league appearance. Rangers lead the league table with 39 points from 16 games, five better off than Celtic, in second.

Whoscored Rating: 8.4