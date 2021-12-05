Rivers United are out of the CAF Confederation Cup following Sunday’s 1-0 loss in Egypt against Al Masry.

An early goal from Abdel Latif Grendo gave Masry the precious lone goal victory that has seen them proceed to the Confederation Cup group stage ahead of the Nigerian flag bearers.

Though the Pride Rivers recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg last week in Aba, the narrow loss on Sunday saw them being edged out with the away goals rule as the aggregate scoreline between both teams was 2-2.

Masry started the game with an early pressure that resulted in a deserved lead within 12 minutes of action at the Borg El-Arab stadium, Alexandria

A powerful shot from midfielder Farid Shawki was blocked by the Rivers United keeper, with the ball falling to Grendo to slot home from close range.

Masry then hardly threatened until the early stages of the second half when a free-kick from Mostafa Soltan hit the post, with Nigerian striker Austin Amutu’s poor follow-up effort denied by the keeper from six yards out.

A minute later, Amutu raced clear on goal but missed the target as Masry failed to kill off the game.

Rivers United created some decent chances towards the end but Masry held on to seal their place in the group stage of Africa’s second-tier club competition.